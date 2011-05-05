EA: Battlefield 3 is "flat out superior" to Call of Duty

EA Games president Frank Gibeau laid down the gauntlet last night at an EA earnings call. Gibeau compared Battlefield 3 to Call of Duty, saying "We have the superior game engine, superior development studio and a flat out superior game." He went on to confirm that we'll be seeing much more Battlefield 3 at E3 this year.

Seeking Alpha reported the comments made at the event, in which Gibeau was extremely confident in Battlefield 3's potential. He says the sequel will "significantly gain share in the huge FPS category and to put the other team on defence".

"Pre-orders for Battlefield 3 are up more than 700 percent versus the same period before the launch of Battlefield: Bad Company 2," he added. "A lot of people are telling us they want to play this game on day one."

Judging from the recently released 12 minutes of i n-game Battlefield 3 footage , Gibeau could be right. Having said that, we've yet to see anything Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which is rumoured to be in development for release in November.

A recent slip from one of the game's voice actors suggested that we'll might be hearing the first news on the new Call of Duty game very soon. We'll bring you the first details as soon as they arrive.