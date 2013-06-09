E3 2013: What the next gen consoles mean for the PC

Xbox One. PS4. What effect will the poster children of E3 2013 have on the future of PC Gaming? Will new hardware architecture mean more high-profile PC ports or—dare we say it—PC-led titles that are ported for consoles afterwards? Are Microsoft's touted 15 exclusive launch titles going to be anything we'd even want in the first place? Will the pull of the indie scene be enough to turn gamers away from hardware manufacturers that shun them? We chew on this, and feed you our analysis like a mother bird to her chicks.

If that metaphor didn't scare you away forever, check back tomorrow when we read the portents of E3 2014 in the burned bones of a bull shark.