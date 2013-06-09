E3 2013: The impact on the PC

The new consoles have the spotlight at E3 2013 this year, but what will the expo's many reveals, demos, hardware rollouts, and buzzwords mean for the PC? Is this even a show for us at all, with the focus on the brick and mortar retail market? We discuss the implications, and speculate on which of the big, all-star console titles will eventually make it to our corner of the gaming universe.

Stay tuned over the next couple of days to hear us talk more about what the new consoles mean for us as PC gamers, and stare into the actual crystal ball we got a sweet deal for on Craigslist to foreshadow E3 2014.