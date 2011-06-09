E3 2011: Brothers in Arms: Furious 4 screenshots break out the flamethrowers

Gearbox revealed a surprising new direction Brothers in Arms at the Ubisoft press conference. The first three Brothers in Arms games were tactical, gritty World War 2 shooters that attempted to combine the gut-wrenching plot of Band of Brothers with smart squad combat in the fields of Europe. We're not sure exactly what Furious 4 exactly is yet, but it's certainly nothing like that. Now it's all about the gung-ho Nazi killing, flamethrowers, firebombs and bloody pickaxes to the face. Check out the Ubisoft demo trailer to get a feel for the new direction in the series. You'll find the ten new screenshots below.