E3 2011: Batman: Arkham City video interview discusses Batman's future

[bcvideo id="984136971001"]

Our fellow E3 warriors on the show floor managed to track down Rocksteady co-founder and Batman: Arkham City game director, Sefton Hill for a quick chat. He talks a bit about his ideas for the future of the Batman series, and what he loves most about working with Batman. You can get a good look at the Dark Knight in action in the fresh batch of Arkham City E3 screenshots . Part two of the video interview below. The game's out on October 18 in the US, and October 21 everywhere else.

[bcvideo id="984136978001"]