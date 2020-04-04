Dwarf explorer RPG Regions of Ruin is free for a limited time

Do you enjoy delving into caverns, mining, singing songs, and bringing death to the enemies of the Dwarves? Well, do I have a free game for you: Regions of Ruin is free on Steam, along with its DLC, Sieges, until April 7th. Developer Vox Games has only made it available in limited numbers, though—expect them to go pretty quick. It’s a game received quite well by fans of the side-scrolling craft-and-build RPG genre since its release in 2018.

Regions of Ruin’s real interesting bit is building up a town and journeying through its side-scrolling open world. That open world and its story is actually hand-crafted, not randomly generated like a lot of games in the genre. As you journey around you recruit new dwarves and send them to join a central settlement that you’re building, eventually making that a sprawling dwarven fortress. It’s a good time-waster if, like many of us, you’re stuck inside for a while right now. If you like Terraria or Starbound you’d do yourself a favor to check this one out.

You can find Regions of Ruin on Steam.