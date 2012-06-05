Dungeons of Dredmor: You Have To Name The Expansion Pack available now

Indie roguelike Dungeons of Dredmor has released its lazily named, free expansion, You Have To Name The Expansion Pack . The add-on brings Steam Workshop integration along with a dungeon-load of new skills, areas, monster variants, and items. In addition, the base game needed to play is on sale for only $1.50 (97p), or bundled with the Realm of the Diggle Gods expansion for $2.25 (£1.46).

Among the new skill lines are Clockwork Knight, Rogue Scientist, Warlockery and my personal favorite, Battle Geology. Each was created by a fan modder, and are just a glimpse of what may be to come with the addition of Steam Workshop. You'll also see a handful of new crafting recipes and some balancing tweaks to existing skills. Check out Gaslamp Games' announcement post for more details.