Dungeons of Dredmor update to add "nastier" villains and more verbose monsters

Gaslamp Games, creators of recently released indie roguelike Dungeons of Dredmor , have detailed the expected contents of an upcoming update. It's a reassuringly long list of changes that deals with minor problems like blood spatter lag, and bigger problems with monsters that can't string two words together. Monsters will now have an "expanded vocabulary," and the evil Lord Dredmor himself will be made "nastier."

The complete list of what we can expect from the upcoming patch can be found below, and more information can be found on the official Gaslamp Games blog .