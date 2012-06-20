Popular

Dungeons of Dredmor: Conquest of the Wizardlands DLC announced

By

Dungeons of Dredmor Pocket Dimension

Gaslamp Games have announced a chunky update for their well-received roguelike Dungeons of Dredmor . It's called Conquest of the Wizardlands, it'll cost $2.99, and it's coming out 'pretty darned quick'.

The list of new features - detailed in full in the announcement blog post - is variously silly, exciting, and confusing. You'll use "an innovative retro-inspired magic password system" to reach "the fractured extra-dimensional domains of the Wizards" - smart money's on a code wheel, cardboard DRM fans. The chances of a matrix are also very high.

Stealth will be enhanced with monster sight cones and alertness levels, and it'll aparrently be possible to hide in your own extra-dimensional box - which doubles as a portable storage room. You'll also be able to 'encrust' your items with upgrades, fight a Cloud Gremlin, invest in new Communist or Bankster skills, and get drunk. It sounds a bit like university.

Dungeons of Dredmor's last expansion , You Have To Name The Expansion Pack, added Steam Workshop support and an equally generous array of new things. It's available now.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro.
