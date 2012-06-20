Dungeons of Dredmor: Conquest of the Wizardlands DLC announced

Gaslamp Games have announced a chunky update for their well-received roguelike Dungeons of Dredmor . It's called Conquest of the Wizardlands, it'll cost $2.99, and it's coming out 'pretty darned quick'.

The list of new features - detailed in full in the announcement blog post - is variously silly, exciting, and confusing. You'll use "an innovative retro-inspired magic password system" to reach "the fractured extra-dimensional domains of the Wizards" - smart money's on a code wheel, cardboard DRM fans. The chances of a matrix are also very high.

Stealth will be enhanced with monster sight cones and alertness levels, and it'll aparrently be possible to hide in your own extra-dimensional box - which doubles as a portable storage room. You'll also be able to 'encrust' your items with upgrades, fight a Cloud Gremlin, invest in new Communist or Bankster skills, and get drunk. It sounds a bit like university.

Dungeons of Dredmor's last expansion , You Have To Name The Expansion Pack, added Steam Workshop support and an equally generous array of new things. It's available now.