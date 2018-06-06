Dungeons & Dragons has a peppy new trailer, announces upcoming adventures

In the event you’ve been missing Dungeons & Dragons cartoons since the last one was cancelled 33 years ago, the folks at Wizards of the Coast have a bit of a surprise for you: A trailer for D&D Beyond, the digital service that accompanies Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition.

Featuring the characters from popular streaming series Critical Role, the trailer is a peppy little upbeat animation by Kamille and Kevin Areopagita set to a song by Sam Riegel and Peter Habib of Mr. Fantastic. The trailer debuted last week ahead of D&D’s big spring streaming event, the Stream of Many Eyes , during which a lot of celebrities played a lot of silly exhibition D&D. The stream also announced the new adventures for 2018, called Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

Waterdeep, one of the better-known cities in Dungeons & Dragons’ Forgotten Realms, is getting two adventure books that focus on it. The first, called Dragon Heist, will have heroes accompanying chubby, vaguely incompetent explorer Volothamp Geddarm on a “mad romp through the wards of Waterdeep as you uncover a villainous plot involving some of the city’s most influential figures.” It will run from levels 1 to 5. The second, Dungeon of the Mad Mage, will take heroes into Waterdeep’s famous Undermountain dungeon, where they’ll presumably have to deal with absolutely bonkers mage Halaster Blackcloak, since he lives down there. The adventures are set to release in September and November, respectively.