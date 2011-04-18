Duke Nukem screens have patriotic posing and gorge jumping

A couple of new Duke Nukem screens have arrived, showing Duke at his patriotic best, posing in front of the American flag while standing on a heap of alien corpses. There's also a new shot of a radioactive trailer truck leaping an enormous gorge. If you're a fan of the Duke and are looking for a new desktop background, feast your eyes on the shots below.

For more on the Duke's next outing, check out the Duke Nukem Forever site. Duke Nukem Forever is set to finally come out on June 14 in the US and June 10 everywhere else.