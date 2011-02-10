Duke Nukem Forever screens show huge aliens, huge guns and the Duke's huge ego

Seven Duke Nukem Forever scenes have just arrived, fresh from Las Vegas. The screenshots show Duke's unique strategic approach to monster-slaying, a colossal alien mothership, and a bus load of alien pigs with blasters. You'll find all of the new shots below.

The game's release date is set for May 1. We can hardly belive it's really going to happen, but the images below are proof that Duke Nukem actually exists. For more on the game, check out the official Duke Nukem Forever site. Here are the images, click on them and they'll grow almost as big as the Duke's ego.