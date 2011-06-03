Popular

Duke Nukem Forever demo available now to First Access Club members

Gearbox announce that who pre-ordered Duke Nukem Forever, or bought the Game of the Year edition of Borderlands can now download the Duke Nukem Forever playable demo. All you have to do is whack your code into the box on the Duke Nukem access site and get downloading. Gearbox haven't mentioned a date for a full public release of the demo, but it seems likely it'll hit alongside the release of the full game on June 14 in the US, and June 10 everywhere else. Don't worry if you can't play the demo yet, console yourself with the new launch trailer , released yesterday.

