Duke Nukem 3D 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour is a bad title but a good remaster

Duke Nukem isn't a name we hear often these days. Ever since Duke Nukem Forever hit (and missed) in 2011, the titular mega-macho protagonist's presence hasn't exactly been lamented.

But before Forever there was Duke Nukem 3D, an FPS that fit in perfectly during the heyday of early shooter games. So for fans of the the era, good news: Gearbox is bringing back the best Duke Nukem game in shipper shape with a 20th Anniversary Edition featuring a new renderer, developer commentary, and even some new levels. Most importantly though, it feels and looks like Duke Nukem 3D, and the Anniversary Edition will make it more widely available in a clean, updated format. The best feature? When you die, you can just rewind to any point during the level using a simple scrubbing tool. No more checkpoints.

For a look at the game, take a peek at our interview with Scott Warr, Publishing Producer at Gearbox Publishing.