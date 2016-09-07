Duelyst’s lead designer on why their first expansion is just the beginning

Duelyst got its first major expansion this week, following shortly after its official launch on Steam the week before. It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the game ( which I am ) as new cards and new players flood in, so I took a moment at PAX West to chat with Counterplay Games CEO Keith Lee and lead designer Eric Lang about their recent Steam launch, the response to the influx of new cards, how often they plan on adding expansions, and lots more. Watch the video above to hear what they had to say.