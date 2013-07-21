DuckTales Remastered shows off 30 minutes of new footage at Comic-Con

DuckTales Remastered is a thing that exists , and now it's a thing with a whole load of gameplay footage to pore over, so we can decide whether it lives up to the well-regarded NES original. Capcom took the HD remake to Comic-Con this weekend, and Destructoid captured nearly thirty minutes of video of the Himalayas stage, which is not quite up there with the moon stage in terms of catchy chiptune noises, but still. In other news, no one appears to be working on a Chip 'n' Dale remake, so there's obviously no justice in the universe.

I don't know about you, but I much prefer the original pixel art. DuckTales Remastered will be out on PC when Scrooge McDuck has finished mucking about in his money pit, and it's coming to pretty much all the major digital distributors for the sum of $14.99. Here's a speedrun of the NES game for comparison: