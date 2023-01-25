Drake and Lil Yachty do a Steam Deck handoff between moving SUVs

Audio player loading…

Way back in the day, one rich dude in a Rolls-Royce pulled up to another rich dude in a Rolls-Royce and asked, "Pardon me, would you have any Grey Poupon?" It was an ironic expression of performative wealth that quickly evolved into a sort of pop culture touchstone, referenced and parodied many times since. There's even a spot on Wikipedia dedicated to it.

Things are a little different these days. Wealthy white guys with dijon mustard and Phantoms are out, and wealthy hip-hop artists with Steam Decks and big SUVs—specifically Drake and Lil Yachty—are in.

Drake returning Lil Yachty his gaming console 😭‼️ pic.twitter.com/7pK1bXes6SJanuary 24, 2023 See more

"Want it? Yeah, you want it?" Drake asks, holding the "portable gaming console" out the window as the two vehicles slowly converge. When Lil Yachty replies in the affirmative, Drake says, "So then get it," before handing it off as smoothly as if they'd been parked side by side on a quiet summer day. Lil Yachty expresses his appreciation with a friendly flip of the bird as he rolls up his window.

A few people in the Twitter replies refer to the handheld as a Switch, but others properly point out that it is in fact a Steam Deck, Valve's hit portable PC. Or at least, it's a Steam Deck case—the logo is clearly visible in the clip.

As for what's actually inside the case, I cannot say with any certainty. Maybe Drake was laughing like that because he passed off the case and kept the Steam Deck for himself.

The interaction sparked a brief conversation on Reddit (opens in new tab), where members of the Steam Deck community theorized about what sort of games Drake plays:

Anime games

Melty Blood behind the toilets with a Tupperware fightstick

Nekopara

He goes into desktop mode and opens Stake.com

Final Fantasy, made a whole song about it too

Definitely Huniepop and Disney Dreamlight Valley. Many dating sims hidden

Injustice. His favorite character is Deathstroke

Doki Doki Literature Club. It’s been confirmed, trust me bro

As for why Drake was driving around with Lil Yachty's Steam Deck in the first place, when he can presumably afford to buy his own if he really wants one, that remains a mystery for now. Given Yachty's extended middle finger after the handoff, I would have to guess that shenanigans were involved.