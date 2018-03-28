Dragon Quest 11 confirmed for PC, release date set

Following its Japanese debut last summer, Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age will arrive in North America and Europe on September 4, 2018. Available for PC via Steam, the localised version promises a host of new features—such as a dash function, new difficulty settings a Camera Mode.

I haven't played a Dragon Quest game myself since 2004's (2006 in the west) DQ 8: Journey of the Cursed King—whose 2015 (2017 in the west) 3DS reimagining featured its own camera mode. I'd have jumped at the chance to take selfies with Yangus and hamster companion Munchie in picturesque Trodain, but the world of Echoes of an Elusive Age looks lovely, too.

The following eight minutes of in-game footage flaunts a handful of series staple blue slime baddies, and traditional RPG turn-based combat:

"The game follows the perilous journey of a hunted Hero who must uncover the mystery of his fate with the aid of a charismatic cast of supporting characters," reads a statement from publisher Square Enix. "With a quest that takes players across continents and over vast oceans as they learn of an ominous threat facing the world, Dragon Quest 11 brings a massive, beautifully detailed world to life, with finely tuned turn-based combat and an immersive story that will appeal to fans and newcomers alike."

Besides full English voiceover, DQ 11's localisation contains overhauled menus and UI, the aforementioned dash function—"and many other system enhancements such as improved character and camera movement"—and a so-called 'Draconian Quest' hard mode.

Again, Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age will arrive on Steam on September 4. Here's its CG title sequence: