Win a hand-painted Dragon Commander statue!

GOG and Larian have three beautiful, 3D printed, hand-painted Dragon Commander statues up for grabs, coinciding with a 40% off sale on Dragon Commander . The dragons have been painted by a mini-painting artist in Warsaw, and we want you to have one.

For a chance to win, just head over to GOG's Facebook contest page , sign up for their raffle app with your name and e-mail address, and do the internet's form of liking things: click on buttons! Don't worry, you only have to like good things—GOG, Larian, and our own Facebook page. We love making new friends.

The contest and Dragon Commander promo last until 3:59 AM GMT on October 14.