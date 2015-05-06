Dragon Age: Inquisition multiplayer expansion lets you fight dragons

I wasn't exactly bowled over by Dragon Age: Inquisition's multiplayer. Luckily, the rest of the game was good enough—Hinterlands and all—that the lacklustre online offering didn't detract from my enjoyment. What I did enjoy was fighting dragons. They're easily the best showcase for the game's combat, and were amazingly expressive in their animations to boot. Now Bioware has taken those excellent dragon fights and added them to the less-than-excellent multiplayer. I'm not sure how to feel about that. Fiercely ambivalent?

Here's a trailer, showing what this online update is all about. (It's about dragons.)

You can fight dragons on the new Ferelden Castle map; but only if you or an ally have crafted the Dragon's Call item. Players will need to fight to Zone 5, and then use the item to summon one of the three elemental dragons added in this update. And would you believe it, there are new weapons and armours available for those who successfully take down the big ol' lizard.

For a full round-up of the update's contents and workings, you can visit Bioware's official Dragonslayer FAQ. The free Dragonslayer expansion is out now.