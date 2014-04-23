Dragon Age: Inquisition digital deluxe edition detailed, bonuses include mounts and skull thrones

Later this year, Bioware will release Dragon Age: Inquisition. That's pretty exciting. So exciting, that six months before release, EA are confident in people's willingness to pre-order the game. And if people will pre-order the regular edition of the game, maybe they'd instead prefer the " Digital Deluxe Edition "; the contents of which are now listed on Origin. If it sounds unlikely, maybe you're underestimating people's love for thrones made out of dragon skull.

The cost for these bonuses, some of which are still "to be announced", is £60/$70—up from the £50/$60 Origin asks for the standard edition.

Here's what they've currently announced:



"Skyhold Throne – Every ruler should sit in a place of high honor, but as the Inquisitor you will have the greatest of all, fashioned from an ancient dragon skull.

"Red Hart Halla – Traverse the perilous, living world atop this great-horned beast.

"Bog Unicorn – Once belonging to an evil marauder, this unique mount has returned to inspire fear into those who would oppose you.

"Bring the world of Thedas wherever you go with the Dragon Age: Inquisition digital soundtrack.

"Bonus digital content – to be announced."

"The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes the Flames of the Inquisition gear:



"Multi-class Weapons: Smite your enemies with the Flames of the Inquisition weapons arsenal. Whether staff or daggers, greatsword or war hammer, these weapons will make short work of your foes.

"Inquisitor Armor: Protect yourself against the onslaught of enemy attacks by suiting up in the Flames of the Inquisition Armor.

"Armored Mount: Flames of the Inquisition gear also includes a valiant steed, complete with its own set of Inquisition Armor forged from the flames of battle."

What you won't find is a extra DLC-only companion. Bioware have previously confirmed that they won't be making DLC characters for DA:I, due to the controversy caused by on-disc DLC.

Almost inevitably, savvy consumers will be able to pick up a slightly cheaper physical copy closer to release. Still, if you really must secure an early Bog Unicorn, then that is a thing you can now do.