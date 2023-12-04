Dragon Age: Dreadwolf video teases new lands 'you've never heard of before,' full reveal coming next year

BioWare has dropped a new teaser for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, offering fans a brief glimpse at some of the realms they'll travel to in the upcoming RPG—some of them familiar, and some that have never been seen (or even heard of) before.

The teaser arrives on Dragon Age Day—imagine the 4 in December 4 as an A—and provides a brief look at some of the locales that will appear in Dreadwolf, including Antiva, Rivain, the Anderfels, and the Grey Warden headquarters of Weisshaupt Fortress.

In a blog post, BioWare said the video also has "perhaps a little more for those who listen closely."

Rock and roll destroyed my hearing so I'm not much use when it comes to pinpointing voices and fine aural details, but there's definitely an ominous tone here.

We fight for everyone, and always will. The Crows rule Antiva.

Glory to the risen gods, they've come to deliver this world.

Grey Wardens don't hide in our castle. I won't ask good soldiers to turn tail and run.

All the world will soon share the peace and comfort of my reign.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is nominally set in the Tevinter Imperium, although BioWare confirmed in today's blog post—as we speculated—that players will be moving around beyond its borders to lands previously unseen. Tevinter is bordered by Antiva to the east and the Anderfels to the west, while Rivain is a peninsula on Antiva's east coast. Sounds like a recipe for geopolitical conflict to me!

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

"In past games, you only got to see a slice of the world," BioWare wrote. "In Origins, it was Ferelden—a land ravaged by war and Dark Spawn. In [Dragon Age 2], it was Kirkwall and its locales—festering with corruption and a dark underworld. And in Inquisition, you ventured across much of Orlais—facing down political intrigue as often as combat.

"This time, however, much more of Thedas is yours to see. The desolate, beautiful badlands of the Anderfels with curtains of distant mountainous spires. The twisting canals and gleaming towers of Antiva, where Crows may lurk in any shadow. The turquoise seas of Rivain with its rushes of greenery and hardy sea-faring people. And of course, there’s more. We felt this was best for the tale we wanted to tell this time and we hope you enjoy it as much as we have! It’s allowed us to create many more locations than past games, including both some you’ve longed to go to…and some you’ve never heard of before! "

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Electronic Arts) (Image credit: Electronic Arts) (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

But all of that "more" will have to wait. BioWare says the "full reveal" of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf isn't going to happen until summer 2024.