Dota 2 International 2018 Battle Pass features to be extended for two weeks

Dota 2's The International 2018 Battle Pass is a tournament compendium made specifically for its flagship competition. Like its forerunners, this year's bundle boasts quests, achievements and rewards; and 25 percent of its proceeds go towards the tourney's overall prize pool. Unlike its forerunners, this year's pass comes with Gabe Newell via a wonderfully deadpan voice pack.

Now, Valve has announced it'll extend the TI 2018 pass' features by two weeks.

We’re extending the features in the Battle Pass for two more weeks.August 28, 2018

A glance at the Dota 2 subreddit shows that some players are unhappy with The International 2018 Battle Pass—with some redditors detailing their perceived issues at length. Let us know what you think of the pass' two-week extension in the comments below.

According to Steven Storm, The International 2018 ended in a pulse-pounding, curse-breaking Cinderella story. As such, he reckons it may go down as the best yet.