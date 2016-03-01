Doom Vulkan and OpenGL

If you're reading this, you shouldn't be -- at least not unless you work for PC Gamer. But we don't have a way of hiding things in our CMS or previewing them, so this is a new test article for a different type of graph, post-dated so as not to show up anywhere. Sound good? Let's continue.

Here's a single iframe chart hopefully showing all of the data that was in the six charts from this review:

So that seems to work. At least in the CMS. Let's publish this have a think about what to do, right? :-)