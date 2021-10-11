Popular

Doom Fighters lets you bareknuckle brawl your way out of hell

This Doom II mod reimagines the classic FPS as a throwback 3D brawler

Shotguns? Boring. Rocket launchers? Who needs 'em. The only thing the Doom guy has ever needed to defeat the legions of hell are two bare fists—and maybe a cheeky kick or two, if Doom II mod Doom Fighters is anything to go by.

Released on ModDB over the weekend, Doom Fighters reimagines the classic FPS as a retro 3D brawler. Plugging into any Doom II campaign you fancy, Fighters strips the slayer of his arsenal and pulls the camera back for some over-the-shoulder punch-ups, giving the Doomguy a chunky 3D makeover in the process.

Now, our venerable slayer isn't a complex fighter, and there aren't many fancy combos going on in this mod. But your man hits like a truck, pummelling demons and zombies with explosive force. He can also pick up baddies and explosive barrels to hurl into each other, while the glowing red Crucible sword from Doom Eternal makes an appearance to carve through hordes with remarkable efficiency.

With this week's release marking the first version of Doom Fighters, developer edypagaza hopes to beef up the mod with destructible environments, more weapons, a helpful NPC and brutal execution moves.

Still, even in this early state, Doom Fighters is well worth a shot—if only for the absolute hilarity of kicking a Cyberdemon in the shins.

Natalie Clayton

