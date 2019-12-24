Doom 2016 is just $5.49 right now

If you somehow haven't played the fast-paced first-person masterpiece that is the 2016 Doom reboot, now is a pretty great time to give it a shot. The game was already discounted to $6 for the Steam Winter Sale, but now it's 50 cents cheaper from Newegg.

Newegg delivers the game as a Steam product key, so it's functionally identical to buying the title from Steam, execept you save $0.50 in the process. That's a whole 50 cents you could put towards other games! Think of the possibilities.

Just like the regular Steam version, all DLC is included: Unto the Evil, Hell Followed, and Bloodfall. That should be enough to hold you over until Doom Eternal comes out in a few months.