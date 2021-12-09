$199 off the Razer Iskur voids our main gripe with the snekky gaming chair

The Razer Iskur gaming chair has been pretty darn expensive in it's time. It was one of the only downsides we could find in our Razer Iskur review. Actually, the three wise camels don't remember a time the XL was less than about $580. The standard size has fluctuated a bit more, but both gaming chairs are right at this moment the cheapest price we've seen them.

The extra large model, which usually sells for $599, is down to a superb $399.99. That's a saving of $199.01, while the standard size is down at $349.99. That's a saving of $150 on the Black version, and $149.01 on each of the other colour ways.

The Black/Green and Dark Grey versions of the Razer Iskur XL can be found at the discounted price, but sadly the plain Black version is still at full price.

Razer Iskur Razer Iskur XL| 400 lbs max | 4D armrests | $599.00 $399.99 at Amazon (save $199.01)

For the taller, and heavier, prospective buyers this one's a great relief. Right now this is the cheapest the loud green trim and snakeskin design, or the more subtle dark grey design, has ever been.

Razer Iskur Razer Iskur | 299 lbs max | 4D armrests | $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $150)

Razer knows what it's doing when it comes to good quality peripherals, and its chairs are no different. With a loud green trim and subtle snakeskin design, the Iskur is a distinctive gaming chair, from a trusted brand.

As for what we thought of the chair, aside from the hefty price tag, the only gripe was it's a little less cushioned that we'd have liked. Our Kizzy reckons the materials are good quality, and the craftsmanship is great, but it's just a little awkward for some body shapes.

The piston actuated lumbar curve wasn't to Kizzy's taste, but it could just be they're an odd shape, or not the right height for the chair. Sorry Kizzy. Either way it's an all round attractive chair and has all the bells and whistles of a modern, premium quality gaming chair, and it's super easy to put together. Certainly worth a look at this price.