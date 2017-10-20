Divinity developer Larian Studios teases 'something wicked' on Twitter

Larian Studios, the maker of the outstanding fantasy RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2, took a moment today to tease something on Twitter. Something "wicked."

We've heard a rumor that something wicked is coming... pic.twitter.com/3r0rAlGHhEOctober 20, 2017

And that's it—no follow-ups, and no response to replies. Naturally, speculation abounds. Something wicked—a wicked witch, which sounds a lot like the Switch? Possibly, although I'm not sure what an apple would have to do with it. (Not that apples and witches don't have a sordid history, but that's a different story altogether.) Perhaps a Mac version is coming? Or it's something to do with Ray Bradbury? That seems even less likely. The man's been dead for years.

It's possible that Larian is working on a Halloween event of some sort, those are quite popular at this time of year. But you can already play the game as a literal skeleton, so how they'd Halloween that up even further, I couldn't even begin to guess. Or maybe it's just an expansion, or some other kind of DLC. I reached out to a studio rep for more information, but alas, it was not forthcoming.

When we do find out what's going on, we'll let you know. In the meantime, enjoy some of our best Divinity: Original Sin 2 stories, including Wes' tale about making a pig explode and the time Fraser killed a guy who was just trying to help.