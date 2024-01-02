Disney says Star Wars Outlaws coming 'late this year,' then quickly takes it back

By Andy Chalk
published

Ubisoft says the blog post calling for a late 2024 arrival for its Star Wars heist game was a mistake.

star wars outlaws
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

For a brief period of time earlier today, it looked very much like Ubisoft's open-world heist game Star Wars Outlaws would be out sometime near the end of 2024. The word came by way of a Disney Parks blog post, and while it's not quite a specific date, it's definitely more precise than what we previously knew—that it's expected out sometime in 2024.

"For Star Wars fans—Star Wars Outlaws, the open-world Star Wars game is set to release late this year," the 24 Oooh-Worthy Things at Disney Experiences in 2024 post said. "The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity."

I write "said" rather than "says" because shortly after the blog post went live and people began to notice the "late this year" part, it was quickly edited to remove the time frame and now says only that Star Wars Outlaws is set to come out "in 2024."

Fortunately, thanks to Wario64, gone is not forgotten:

(Image credit: Wario64 (Twitter))

So, was it an unintentional spill of the beans, like the time Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav spilled the beans on Mortal Kombat 12, or was it a simple typo, like when my brain said "Minesweeper" and my fingers said "Minecraft?" Hey, it happens. (And I fixed it already, so don't bother looking.) 

Either way, late 2024 is a good bet: The holiday quarter is crowded but it's still the traditional money-making season, and the fact that the year is now upon us and there's still not a more accurate release window makes me think that "later" is definitely more likely than "sooner." There's also the possibility that Star Wars Outlaws does a Skull and Bones and sails off into 2025 and beyond. For now, though, a non-specific "2024" is it: In a statement sent to PC Gamer, a Ubisoft representative said the blog post was an error, and that the release timing remains unchanged.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments