Disco Elysium: The Final Cut even gives your horrific necktie a voice

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut arrives in just over a week, and then you'll finally know what the garish accessory you grabbed from a ceiling fan actually sounds like. Marvellous!

Full voice acting is one of the biggest additions to The Final Cut, amounting to around a million words recorded. Nearly 300 characters had to be voiced, but as voice director Jim Ashilevi pointed out in our recent Disco Elysium: The Final Cut interview, some of them aren't human.

If you've got the right skills, the necktie will occasionally interject, so naturally ZA/UM had to give it a voice. That ended up belonging to voice director Mikee Goodman, who previously lent his voice to the ancient reptilian brain and the limbic system. Your mind has a lot of things to say.

The chattiest thing in the game is actually your subconscious, which also serves as a narrator. For voice actor Lenval Brown, that meant spending eight months recording 350,000 words—around a third of the game. He's the "backbone of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut," says Ashilevi. "His voice is going to carry you through the whole journey. His voice is the voice you're going to hear in your sleep, as you play Disco Elysium."

The Final Cut also includes political vision quests, new characters and even more clothes—not all of them great conversationalists, though—along with a brand new location. The free update will be available on March 30, and check out the interview to find out more about what it's adding.