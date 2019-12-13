Disco Elysium leads The Game Awards with four wins

The Game Awards, the annual flurry of new game announcements interspersed here and there with bits of chit-chat and trophies, has come to an end for 2019. This year's event didn't really feel like it had any mega-blockbuster game reveals—no new Elder Scrolls game, or Mass Effect revivals—but there were certainly some big moments: Microsoft revealed a new Xbox, the Series X, and a new flagship game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and a new MMO set in the Magic: The Gathering universe is on the way, which could be fun.
And yes, there were award winners, too: Quite a few of them, in fact, and some honest surprises, foremost among them that Death Stranding didn't run away with the whole thing. It did well, winning three awards including Best Game Direction, but the big dog this year was actually the outstanding detective RPG Disco Elysium, which claimed four trophies. Yet neither was selected as Game of the Year.
Which game earned top prize this year? Read on to find out. And don't miss our rundown of all the new trailers that appeared at The Game Awards right here.
- Esports Team: G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- Esports Players: Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf (Sentinels, Fortnite)
- Esports Host: Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Esports Game of the Year: League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2019
- Esports Coach: Danny "Zonic" Sorensen
- Content Creator of the Year: Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
- Fresh Indie Game: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
- Multiplayer Game: Apex Legends (Respawn/Electronic Arts)
- Sports/Racing Game: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
- Strategy Game: Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
- Family Game: Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
- Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Sora/Bandai Namco/Nintendo)
- RPG: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
- Action-Adventure Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- Action Game: Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- VR/AR Game: Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Community Support: Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Mobile Game: Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios/Activision)
- Independent Game: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
- Ongoing Game: Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Games for Impact: Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital)
- Performance: Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding – Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Audio Design: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Score and Music: Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Art Direction: Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Narrative: Disco Elysium (Za/um)
- Game Direction: Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)