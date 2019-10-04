Disc Creatures looks like a cute throwback to classic Pokémon

Disc Creatures has come hurtling through time from the halcyon days of collecting wee monsters on your Game Boy. It's a monster catching RPG where you, a newly minted Disc Ranger, must saunter around the world, taming monsters and solving problems for feckless NPCs.

The beasties, each of them a cute bunch of pixels, can be dropped into battles, but they're not just your little soldiers. They've got different personalities, apparently, and moral codes. I wish my dog would learn about the ethics of stealing my sandwiches.

Disc Creatures hosts 200 new friends for you to collect, each with their own skill trees, and you can expect around 20 hours of adventuring. As well as being the local hero that ends up solving everyone's problems, there are dark and formidable mysteries to uncover. Thank goodness, then, that you have cheerful sentient tomatoes and dancing birds to help you.

"When I was a kid, I was really into games that had a lot of unique monsters," says solo dev, Satto. "Monster-themed games came out one after another, and among these titles, a variety of interesting monsters were born. I was influenced by this and used to show off the monsters I thought up and drew on the edge of my notebook to my friends. Disc Creatures is a game I’ve made without forgetting the monsters that were born on the edge of that notebook."

Disc Creatures is due out on Steam on October 17.