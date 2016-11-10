Dirt 3 Complete Edition is free, for a very brief time, on the Humble Store

Do you like free games? Of course you do. And for the next slightly-less-than-a-couple of days, you can get the Dirt 3 Complete Edition completely free from the Humble Store.

We didn't rate Codemaster's 2011 rally racing sim Dirt 3 quite high enough to warrant a blurb in the Complete Edition trailer, but we liked it an awful lot. It features "iconic cars representing 50 years of off-road motorsport across three continents," as well as the freestyle Gymkhana mode, Rallycross, and others, with "genre-leading" damage modeling, and split-screen and online competitive multiplayer. (The pickings may be a bit slim for online play, though: It's been five years, after all.)

The Complete Edition bundles the original game with seven separate DLC releases:

The Monte Carlo Rally Pack – eight breathtaking Rally stages featuring dramatic climbs, descents and hairpins of snowy mountain roads. Race through the Alps and conquer the legendary Col de Turini pass.

– eight breathtaking Rally stages featuring dramatic climbs, descents and hairpins of snowy mountain roads. Race through the Alps and conquer the legendary Col de Turini pass. The X Games Asia Track Pack – four new routes set across two new tracks in Shibuya, the neon heart of central Tokyo, where spectacular mud-spattered Rallycross circuits weave beneath towering skyscrapers.

– four new routes set across two new tracks in Shibuya, the neon heart of central Tokyo, where spectacular mud-spattered Rallycross circuits weave beneath towering skyscrapers. The Power and Glory Car Pack – stars five cars including the BMW M3 Rally, Lancia Delta S4, Ford Focus ST Rallycross, Scion tC and Chevrolet Camaro SSX Concept, each with a range of liveries.

– stars five cars including the BMW M3 Rally, Lancia Delta S4, Ford Focus ST Rallycross, Scion tC and Chevrolet Camaro SSX Concept, each with a range of liveries. The Mud and Guts Car Pack – features five cars available for single-player, split-screen and online multiplayer events. Race the Lancia Stratos, Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2, Citroën C4 Rallycross, Saturn Sky and Ford Mustang GT, each with a range of liveries.

– features five cars available for single-player, split-screen and online multiplayer events. Race the Lancia Stratos, Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2, Citroën C4 Rallycross, Saturn Sky and Ford Mustang GT, each with a range of liveries. The Colin McRae Vision Charity Pack – access the Ford Escort Mk II, a 70s rally classic with five liveries.

– access the Ford Escort Mk II, a 70s rally classic with five liveries. The Ken Block Special Pack – features a customised and upgraded Ford Escort Mk II, an Open Class Rally car sporting a killer Ken Block livery.

– features a customised and upgraded Ford Escort Mk II, an Open Class Rally car sporting a killer Ken Block livery. The Mini Gymkhana Special Pack – access the mid-engined Mini Cooper S Gymkhana, customised and tuned to become an outrageously responsive Gymkhana car.

The package normally goes for $30/£23, but is flat-out free, for keeps, from the Humble Store until 1 pm ET on Saturday. Just go to the site, click the "get it free" button, link your Steam account (if you haven't already), and then check out. You'll be given a Steam key, accessible via your Humble download page; redeem it on Steam, and you're off to the races.

One catch: For reasons I don't understand, the Steam key redemption deadline is 10 am PT on November 19, so be sure to slam it into your account as soon as you get it.