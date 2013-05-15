DICE open new studio in LA, possibly to work on Star Wars games

DICE have sailed across the Atlantic, and planted a studio shaped flag in a patch of Los Angeles. The newly opened DICE LA has already taken on veterans from Medal of Honor devs Danger Close and plans to have around 60 staff members by the end of the year, taking their orders from DICE's current HQ in Stockholm. As yet, we're unsure what the studio will be working on, although there's been some speculation that they've been appropriated to push EA's further expansion into the Star Wars license.

The Wall Street Journal (via VG247 ) reaffirms DICE's general involvement in new Star Wars titles, but doubt on the new studio's involvement with Lucasfilm's famous franchise was cast by DICE designer Gustav Halling. In a now deleted tweet (captured by PCGamesN ), he wrote, "Not sure why sites think that #DCIELA will work on Star Wars, only speculation from their side." This was then replaced with a modified update , saying: "Not sure why sites speculating on projects for #DICELA without that info. More news about the studio will probably come this week."

What's more obvious is who DICE, and EA, are targeting with the new studio. DICE general manager Karl-Magnus Troedsson told the WSJ, "There is an extreme talent pool over [there] that we want a part of. It's no secret that our main competitor is there." Which is a strong suggestion they're looking to draw from the ranks of Infinity Ward and Treyarch, Activision's alternating Call of Duty developers. After all, it went so smoothly the last time it happened .