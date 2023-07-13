Diablo 4's worst type of dungeon is now griefing players via a bug

Update: A Blizzard representative said, "The team is investigating these reports, but we do not have any specific details to share about it at this time."

Original story: A nasty bug when entering Cellars is ruining Diablo 4's high-level Helltide events for some players.

Once you finish Diablo 4's lengthy campaign, parts of the map are periodically taken over by a Helltide event for a limited amount of time. These blood-drenched parts of the map spawn tough monsters that drop Abberant Cinders, which you can use to open chests for rare items.

Normally, the only way to lose your Cinders is to die (which causes you to lose half of them) or to forget to spend them before the event ends. But currently, several players on the official forums and Reddit report that entering a Cellar within a Helltide can inexplicably make you lose all of them.

Helltides are one of the best ways to farm materials for crafting powerful items and for finding build-defining Unique gear. Since Helltide chests require 175 Cinders to open and you only get a handful of them off of enemies, losing a big stack of them would undo all the work you put into the event.

Reddit user the_plumbus_among_us posted a clip where they enter a Cellar with 302 Cinders in their pocket and come out with zero. Re-entering the Cellar doesn't do anything, and other reports don't seem to indicate if it's one particular Cellar either. Some players say they haven't encountered the bug, but I'd avoid entering Cellars in Helltide events until Blizzard fixes it.

One commenter says if you leave the Cellar using the emote wheel you won't lose your Cinders, but in the_plumbus_among_us' clip, they lose them as soon as they enter it. If you accidentally enter one and still have them, give it a shot, but it might already be too late.

When contacted about the bug, a Blizzard representative said, "The team is investigating these reports, but we do not have any specific details to share about it at this time."

Since the action RPG's launch, Cellars have been rather horrible for loot or XP. Now that they're capable of stealing your precious currency, maybe Blizzard will take another look at them before season 1 drops next week.