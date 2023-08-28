Diablo 4 will boost XP and gold gains this weekend, which is your chance to change things up

Diablo 4 will boost the amount of gold and XP you earn starting this Friday, which gives you the perfect opportunity to try a new build or class—if you're not already planning to marathon Starfield, that is.

During Diablo 4's "Mother's Blessing Weekend", you'll earn 25% more XP and gold neither the Eternal or Seasonal Realm. Seasonal characters can combine this with the 8% seasonal XP bonus from the Diablo 4 battle pass, too.

You don't have to do anything to take advantage of the boosted XP and gold. You just log in and receive the buff on your character until the event ends.

Here's when Diablo 4's boosted XP and gold weekend begins for each time zone:

September 1 at 10 am PDT (Los Angeles)

September 1 at 1 pm EDT (New York)

September 1 at 6 pm BST (London)

September 1 at 7 pm CEST (Berlin)

September 2 at 3 am AEST (Sydney)

The boost feels like a good chance to experiment with new builds and classes. New characters can take a long time to hit level 50, where Diablo 4's endgame really starts, and changing around your build can be extremely expensive as you progress deeper into the game.

If you play on the Seasonal Realm, there are a couple of great reasons to change it up: Malignant Hearts make each class radically different than they would be in the Eternal Realm early in the leveling process and the power from them will let you crush the most XP-efficient dungeon in minutes. You could create a new class and reach level 40 in a handful of hours.

Diablo 4 season 1 has about a month left before the vampire-themed season 2 arrives. That's plenty of time to play a new character and see the world through a new set of eyes. After finishing the campaign twice on a Necromancer, I started the season off as a Druid and I had no idea how fun it is to smash monsters as a big bear. You could have a big bear (not that one) moment, too.

Diablo 4 season 1 will continue until season 2, the Season of Blood, starts on October 17.