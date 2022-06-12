Diablo 4 reveals disturbingly creepy Necromancer, confirms 2023 release date

Audio player loading…

Blizzard announced today that Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) will be out in 2023 with full cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms. The release target was confirmed alongside a new trailer revealing the fifth and final class in Diablo 4: The Necromancer. Enter a pale, somewhat off-putting fellow, who despite his grim demeanor never has to worry about travelling alone.

Unlike previous games in the series, Diablo 4 features non-linear character progression, enabling open-ended customization that continues through the endgame in Nightmare Dungeons, dedicated PvP zones, and Paragon Boards (opens in new tab) for character advancement beyond the maximum level. A brand-new Diablo 4 gameplay trailer that also appeared today showcases those new features and others, including the open game world, strongholds, and more. It looks pretty sweet.

"We can’t wait to open the gates of Hell next year—the talented team behind Diablo 4 puts gameplay first in everything they do, and they have built the biggest and most ambitious vision of Sanctuary yet," Blizzard president Mike Ybarra said. "This sprawling world draws deeply from the dark well of the franchise’s 25-year history and is designed around the philosophy of player choice, offering an adventure unlike anything Diablo players have experienced before."

The Diablo 4 closed beta (opens in new tab) is also coming soon—pre-registrations to take part went live today.