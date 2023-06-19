Diablo 4 players are overcoming fashion limitations to recreate their favourite characters

Diablo 4 has a nifty little wardrobe system, but it's quickly humbled by older games with a wider range of gear and more flexible settings. Pickings are limited to the grimdark fantasy fayre of Sanctuary's apocalyptic tone. What's more, gear is often class-specific, further narrowing the options available for Sanctuary's would-be cosplayers. The dye system is another barrier, offering a relatively small palette of options to work with, although it does let you tint pieces individually.

But gamers are inventive, stubborn, and digitally stylish creatures, so it's no shock that we're already getting some legally-distinct renditions. I've picked out some of my favourites below.

Shredder

The turtles better watch out. As user EmBur__ says, this could also double as a sick Predator cosplay with a different set of dyes.

Shao Kahn

Clearly, user Broken_Mau23 couldn't wait for Mortal Kombat 1.

He-Man

If you grew up on the internet in the late 2000s, I know exactly what song is raging through your head right now. You could even say that I know What's Going On.

Kratos

Considering Sanctuary's in a perpetual state of war, I think Kratos would fit right in. Though with his track record, we'd be done with the forces of heaven and hell in time for supper.

Winnie the Pooh

With his recent step into the public domain, reddit user clafleur611 has brought the beloved bear to Sanctuary. He's looking a touch more Mad Max than Christopher Robin, though.

Full Metal Alchemist

Special mention for inventiveness: this cosplay uses the Necromancer's Iron Golem as a stand-in for Alphonse Elric.

"Willem the Foe"

I'm something of a necromancer myself. A perfect marriage of title and gear, though it is a little mean-spirited. Sorry Willem.

Transmog systems will always prompt this brand of beautiful nonsense, and with Diablo 4 being out for less than a month, I'm really excited to see what players can pull off in the future. I fully expect to eventually bump into Optimus Prime while dragging my druid through the snowy wastes of the Fractured Peaks.