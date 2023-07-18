Diablo 4 just got 6 new Uniques and 7 new Legendary Aspects: here's what they all are

Diablo 4's pre-Season 1 patch is live now, and it makes some big balance changes (sorry, Sorcerers) ahead of Thursday's addition of the first seasonal realm and its new post-campaign questline and Malignant Hearts system.

Along with those nerfs and buffs and a big list of bug fixes, the patch adds some treats for players in any realm: Six new Uniques and seven new Legendary Aspects. We'll updating our guides to getting every Diablo 4 Unique item and the best Legendary Aspects soon, but for now, I've pasted the raw list of new items and Aspects below. (Find the full patch notes here.)

The first of the Unique items, the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander, is another one of the ultra rare "Uber Uniques" players have been chasing.

"We wish you luck in recovering it from the armies of the Burning Hells," writes Blizzard.

New Unique Items

General

Ahavarion Spear of Lycander (Uber Unique Staff—World Tier 4): Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Barbarian

Azurewrath (Unique Sword): Lucky Hit—Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 0.75-1.5 Cold damage to them.

Druid

Fleshrender (Unique One-Hand Mace): Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 0.5-1.0 damage to Nearby Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer

Lidless Wall (Unique Shield): Lucky Hit—While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an enemy outside of a Bone Storm has up to a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total number of additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.

Rogue

Eaglehorn (Unique Bow): Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds.

Sorcerer

The Oculus (Unique Wand): Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment, you are taken to a random location.

Developer's Note: The Azurewrath and Fleshrender Unique Items have flat damage effects, which scale with power. For example, at 820 Item Power, Azurewrath deals between 3359-6718 damage.

New Legendary Aspects

General

Audacity (Utility Aspect): When there are at least 5 Close enemies, Stun them for 2-4 seconds. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.

You gain 20-40% increased Movement Speed when moving away from Slowed or Chilled enemies.

Barbarian

Ancestral Charge (Offensive Aspect): Charge calls forth 4 Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50-100% of normal damage.

Druid

Subterranean (Offensive Aspect): Poison Creeper's active also casts Landslide in a circle around you. Earth Skills deal 10-20% increased damage to Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer

Gore Quills (Offensive Aspect): Blood Lance will consume Blood Orbs to also conjure lances from them. Each additional Blood Lance deals 20-50% of normal damage and prioritizes targeting un-lanced enemies.

Rogue

Pestilent Points (Offensive Aspect): Every third cast of Puncture is Poison Imbued with 100-150% of normal potency.

