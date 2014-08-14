Diablo 3 patch 2.1.0 opens a portal to the realm of the Treasure Goblins

Where do the Treasure Goblins come from—and where do they go? Their mysterious ways have been a well-kept secret for years, but not for much longer: The Diablo 3 2.1.0 patch will allow players to enter the strange region known as the Vault, the home of the Treasure Goblins, where boundless wealth awaits.

Prior to the patch, players have been unable to enter the portals used by Treasure Goblins to escape pursuit. Now, however, there's a chance that the creatures will spawn a portal when they die, and when that happens, players will be able to step through it and into the Vault.

"In the Vault, players will encounter unimaginable wealth, presumably stolen from the merchants and townfolk of Sanctuary," Blizzard wrote in the Patch 2.1.0 preview . "Piles of gold, chests brimming with treasure, and enough gems to sate even Shen himself will reward your curiosity."

Of course, unimaginable wealth is often guarded by powerful protectors, and the Vault is no exception. It's ruled by Baroness Greed, whose name apt summarizes her nature, and who isn't inclined to share.

"Initially, most people assumed that Greed would be a male. When working with the character team on Greed, though, they proposed for it to be a female," Senior Environment Artist Richie Marella explained in a Q&A on the demon's design. "This turned out to be a great idea because it fell in line with what we were going for with the bee hive motif and having the so-called queen (aka the Baroness) at the end fit perfectly."

The Diablo 3 2.1.0 patch is currently running on the Public Test Server and will go live later this year.