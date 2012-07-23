Diablo 3 exploit makes Wizards immortal

Diablo 3 players have discovered an exploit that apparently renders Wizards invulnerable forever. Kotaku spotted a note on the Blizzard forums describes how triggering two skills in quick succession can put the wizard into god mode. The exploit was posted publicly ten hours ago, in which time a number of live streams have popped up showing naked Hardcore Wizards rolling through Hell and Inferno, farming all sorts of goodies without difficulty.

There haven't been any blue posts from Blizzard employees, but expect this to get hotfixed pretty fast. We'll have to wait and see if Blizzard roll back the profits of those caught farming.

Here's a video of the exploit, via NeoGaf .