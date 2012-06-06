Diablo 3 and Guild Wars 2 devs will answer your questions on Reddit this afternoon [UPDATED]

Journalists have been asking developers questions all week at E3, but a couple of developers are opening up questions to their entire playerbase this afternoon, thanks to the wonderful magic of the internet.

Lead developers on Diablo 3 and Guild Wars 2 are hosting separate Ask Me Anything events on reddit this afternoon. Here's the schedules and topics so you can get involved.

Update: The GW2 AMA is now closed. The Diablo 3 AMAA has just started/ I've added direct links below.

Guild Wars 2 AMA (ask me anything)

When: Noon PST - 3 PM PST

Where: This thread on reddit

Who: ArenaNet president Mike O'Brien and other developers

What: Any topic you want to discuss, including this weekend's beta event

Diablo 3 AMAA (ask me almost anything)

When: 3 PM PST - 5 PM PST

Where: This thread on reddit

Who: Game director Jay Wilson and senior game designers Wyatt Cheng and Andrew Chambers

What: Any design topic (none of them are engineers so they can't address technical issues)