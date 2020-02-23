Devotion, the Taiwanese game removed from Steam, is being preserved by Harvard

Devotion is a horror game by Taiwanese developers Red Candle, which they removed from Steam shortly after release due to controversy over its inclusion of art mocking Chinese president Xi Jinping. Though Devotion is no longer available for sale, it is being preserved thanks to Harvard University. The Harvard-Yenching Library, which houses the university's East Asian collections, has added both Devotion and Red Candle's previous horror game Detention (which is still available on Steam) to their collection.

Red Candle announced the news on Facebook, and took the opportunity to clarify that they are not going anywhere. "For the past one year, we are sorry for making our community worried", they write. "Although the current status might not be ideal, we are still here and that nothing has changed - we are and will always develop games with the same passion."

Red Candle signs off with the following: "It’s a tough year for many of us, but we will keep going, and hopefully in the future we could share more works with you all."