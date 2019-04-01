Devil May Cry 5 update adds Bloody Palace

In a rare bit of useful, actual games news on this April Fools' Day, Capcom has added Bloody Palace mode to Devil May Cry 5. In case you were worried Capcom was somehow staging a double-bluff April Fools' gag and it wasn't really in the game yet, PC Gamer's Tom Senior is actually playing it in the office right now, so it's real.

Bloody Palace is Devil May Cry 5's 'endgame', as it were, a 101-floor combat challenge designed to push players to their limits—it's been a staple of the series since Devil May Cry 2, and will likely keep the most hardcore of the series' audience occupied for years to come. You can choose your preferred character of Dante, Nero or V before taking on Bloody Palace, and then see if your fingers are up to the task of taking on that many enemies.

Look out for some impressions of Bloody Palace later today. Tom gave Devil May Cry 5 an extremely strong 90% last month.