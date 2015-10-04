Popular

Devil Daggers: a gothic arcade FPS spooking up Steam Greenlight

Devil Daggers

It's an arena-y survival game rather than a Hexen-like, level-based exploratory shooter, but that disappointment aside, Devil Daggers looks like a right treat. You're the owner of a magic hand that fires energy at beautifully pixellated hellbeasts, in this upcoming arcade FPS made by one of Hitbox Team (they made Dustforce) and a few others. Here's why I'm excited (via RPS):

Devil Daggers is on Steam Greenlight here, and I wonder how many milliseconds until it gets the go-ahead. It's out later this year, and developer Sorath says it's a "fast-paced shooter that pits you against legions of demons as you struggle to survive as long as you can. Compete for precious seconds with friends or on global leaderboards".

