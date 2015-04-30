Deus Ex: Mankind Divided coming to PC via Nixxes

The PC version of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is not being handled in-house at Eidos Montreal - it has instead been handed to Nixxes, the studio behind many Square Enix/Eidos PC ports over the past 15 years.

The studio made the announcement on its site without much fanfare, and there's been little indication as to what features the PC version of Adam Jensen's latest sneak-or-shoot adventure will see implemented. We do know from earlier confirmation that Mankind Divided will support Direct X 12 and AMD's TressFX tech, so it shouldn't look too shabby.

Nixxes previously handled PC port duty on the likes of Hitman: Absolution, Tomb Raider, Thief and, yes, Deus Ex: Human Revolution - so it's a studio with a lot of experience. Safe hands? The PC version of Human Revolution was handled well, with a number of platform-specific features - though there was room for improvement - so I'll go with 'yes'.