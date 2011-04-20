Popular

Deus Ex: Human Revolution makes highlighting and objective arrows optional

Deus Ex Human Revolution Thumbnail

Eidos Montreal have been listening to community feedback from recent showings of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and have decided to make some changes based on complaints about the yellow "augmented reality" object highlighting system.

The garish outlines have appeared around useable objects and points of interest in recent trailers and demonstrations of the game. Many Deus Ex fans found the outlines immersion-breaking, and contrary to the experimental spirit of Deus Ex. In a video response, spotted by RPS , Eidos Montral say that even though they still think the highlighting system is the right way to go, they've made object highlighting and objective arrows entirely optional. Watch the video below.

