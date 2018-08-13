Destiny 2's Solstice of Heroes event is hiding a quest honoring Cayde-6

Bungie has repeatedly confirmed that beloved Destiny 2 Vanguard leader Cayde-6 is going to die in the game's upcoming Forsaken expansion, and that he's not coming back. Players have been grappling with Cayde's fate for several weeks, going so far as to build a shrine in his honor at E3 earlier this year. It looks like Bungie has a send-off of its own in store: According to new entries in the Destiny 2 database, a quest called Cayde's Spicy Ramen is part of the Solstice of Heroes event going on this month.

Cayde's love of ramen is well documented, and even inspired its own in-game emote. His spicy ramen quest seems to start with an innocuous expired ramen coupon bearing Cayde's recommendation. Destiny hub light.gg has entries for a common and legendary version of the coupon, which suggests you'll receive an upgraded version after you start the quest.

The quest appears on light.gg, Destiny Tracker and Planet Destiny, and in all instances it bears the Solstice of Heroes icon, leading many Destiny 2 players to speculate that Cayde's quest will appear during the final week of the Solstice event, which ends on Tuesday, August 28, a week ahead of Forsaken's launch on September 4. Planet Destiny's listing also shows what appears to be the first step in the quest: Go to the ramen shop in the Tower. Here's a screenshot for players who, like me, never even noticed that the Tower has a ramen shop until now: