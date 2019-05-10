Destiny 2's Season of Opulence arrives June 4, and the raid will be available on day one

Destiny 2's Season of Opulence, the third and final DLC of the Annual Pass, now has an arrival date: June 4. And there's an unusual twist this time. Typically, when new Destiny 2 DLC drops, the raid only becomes available a few days later, on a Friday. This time the new raid, called Crown of Sorrow, will be available to Annual Pass owners immediately that same Tuesday:

"The world’s first race for a raid is a competitive event," reads Bungie's weekly blog. "The raid is a challenge geared toward testing a fireteam’s ability to learn and execute on the mechanics, as well as their ability to overcome enemies and bosses together. Having a short window of time between release and launch allows us to preserve the combat challenge for players making their attempt on day one and get people playing the raid content right away."

The raid is recommended for players at power level 715, and Bungie also lists a few changes to the proceedings:

Last Wish and Scourge of the Past will be unavailable until Crown of Sorrow has been beaten

This prevents players with a stash of Ethereal Keys from having a leg up in the race

Prime Attunements will be reset to two charges per character on day one

While characters build Prime Attunement charges over time, these are being set to two per character upon logging in after the new season begins.

All level 50 characters can earn Prime Engrams after signing in and playing during the Season of Opulence

Players may continue to build Prime Attunements over time after the reset occurs

So, if you're used to tackling new Destiny 2 raids on a Friday night with your pals, you might want to take a close look at your schedule and plan for a late night in the middle of the week. Crown of Sorrow begins Tuesday June 4 at 4 pm PT.