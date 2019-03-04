Destiny 2's 'Gambit Prime' armor sets will confer some pretty big bonuses

One of the biggest things coming in Destiny 2's Season of the Drifter is Gambit Prime. The new mode is an upgraded verson of the PvP/PvE hybrid introduced in Forsaken that, in addition to being played over one round rather than three, will put a greater emphasis on specific roles: Reapers who clear waves of enemies, Invaders who attack opposing teams, Collectors who gather motes and send blockers, and Sentries who defend against opposing Invaders.

Each class with get its own unique suit of swanky, iridescent armor that looks good and—this is the important bit—confers unique bonuses and abilities. Bungie generally doesn't do set bonuses for armor, and it's not clear whether the bonuses come one-per-piece, or if each additional piece boosts the overall effect. But wearing class-specific armor in Gambit Prime will definitely have an effect.

Reaper

Weaken High Value Targets

Multi-kills generate special ammo

Increased mote duration

Powerful enemy kills recharge grenade

Sentry

Multi kills increase damage against Taken

Bank gives health Regen

Mark Invaders for teammates

Buff allies in well of light

Collector

Drop motes on death

Motes collecting grant overshield

Gain ammo on mote deposit

Send 20 mote blocker

Invader

Gain ammo while invading

Improved overshield while invading

Damage bonus on guardian kills

Lock and drain motes while invading

Lots of good perks in there, but the most important? Probably the Collector's ability to drop motes when they're killed, instead of consigning to the wastefulness of the void because they couldn't be bothered to bank the things like a normal person when they had like 17 opportunities to do so but held onto them because they wanted to be hero and now we have to start all over again with nothing.

Destiny 2: Season of the Drifter gets underway on March 5, which as of today is tomorrow.